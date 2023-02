01:37 In Ukraine and Jordan, some citizens saw Valentine’s Day as a date to fight for hope in the midst of war. © France 24

Valentine’s Day is a date when romantic love is commonly celebrated, but this year, many citizens touched by war and earthquakes in Syria and Turkey used the occasion to celebrate different kinds of love; they needed a breather in the midst of the tragedy. In Ukraine and Jordan, they decided to see the celebration as an opportunity to rekindle hope.