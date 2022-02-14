Like every February 14, the Valentine’s Day it is chosen to remember and enjoy love and friendship. Within the cinematographic world there is a large number of romantic stories in all their forms, and not all of them have always had the happy ending that is expected. That is why we have chosen six films of the romance genre that have a different dramatic arc than usual.

grease

Danny and Sandy met like a summer love. They both thought they would never see each other again, but fate had other plans for them. She moves away and ends up studying at the same institute as him, where she is the leader of the T-Birds, the popular group at school. When he sees Sandy in the same college as her, he is unwilling to admit that he has been dating a girl as formal as her.

Olivia Newton completely changes her entire way of dressing -and even being- so that he finally notices her, with the well-known song You’re The One That I Want. They end up together, although perhaps giving up being herself is the price she has to pay.

la la land

Mia and Sebastian lived a love story in La La Land with an excellent soundtrack in the background. His love story begins with his passion for music; however, romance is not the main character in this film, but rather the pursuit of their personal dreams, which is why Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone end up achieving it at the cost of living apart. A valuable but sad lesson for lovers of happy endings.

A star has been born

A fortuitous encounter between Ally (Lady Gaga) and living rock legend Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) will cause the beginning of a relationship that will combine love with success in equal parts. However, while she begins to become a pop icon, he begins to fall into the deep well of addiction from which he once emerged. This is how he manages to steal her big moment from his girl at the Grammys, appearing drunk on stage. She, totally in love and grateful for having given him her first opportunity in music, decides to take care of her, but he chooses to make a bad decision that will end her love.

Call me by your name

Elio (Timothée Chalamet) is a 17-year-old boy who spends the summer with his family in a villa in northern Italy located in a beautiful coastal town. He meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), his father’s new assistant and a charming American researcher working on his Ph.D. In this sunny refuge, Elio and Oliver will discover the intoxicating beauty of sexual awakening during a summer that will change their lives forever. Despite being one of the most beautiful LGTBIQ+ stories in cinema, the ending of the film does not correspond to a happy one.

blue-valentine

Director Derek Cianfrance delves into the tortuous romantic relationship of two young people at different stages of their lives. They are six years in which there are good times, future prospects, a daughter in common and a marriage. Everything seems to be going well, until things start to get complicated. Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) find themselves deeply at a loss about what they want in life. When nothing could get worse, they decide to give themselves one last chance and spend the night together in a hotel to talk about their differences.

He do not like you to much

Gigi (Ginnifer Godwin) is crazy about finding the true love of her life, which makes her believe that each of her dates is the one, even though they really aren’t. His story takes place in the city of Baltimore, where Neil and Beth maintain a healthy relationship. Even though they’ve dated for seven long years, Neil has refused the marriage because he doesn’t believe in it, leaving Beth in constant, silent discomfort as she waits for her decision. On the other hand, his friends Ben and Janine are a married couple facing serious problems in their relationship, as Ben has started a relationship with Anna, a yoga instructor. All these different stories will interconnect in He do not like you to much.