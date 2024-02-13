The cinema can always be a good plan when nothing was previously organized for a date as popular as February 14. This time, the billboard offers you a film nominated for the Oscar 2024 and other more personal ones so you can celebrate the Day of Love and Friendship. Some of these films are in their last days, so if you don't want to miss these cinematic gems, you should consider going to the movies on Valentine's Day.

Among the films that we will mention below are stars of 'Euphoria'. National productions and Korean feature films are also included. We invite you to read this note as an option to Valentine's Day.

Trailer for 'Priscilla'

1. 'Priscilla'

This film represents the experience and personal story of Priscilla Beaullieu, ex-partner of Elvis Presley. At a party, young Priscilla meets the musician and, unexpectedly, becomes his girlfriend. Experiencing a passionate connection with the 'King of Rock', she finds in him an ally in his solitude and a close confidant. This film premiered on January 4, 2024 nationwide.

2. 'With everything except you'

The movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell It is a romantic story, with a little humor. Bea and Ben, former university classmates who initially felt mutual attraction but later turned into dislike, meet again unexpectedly at a wedding in Australia. To keep up appearances, they both pretend to be the ideal couple. This film was released on October 1, 2023, so it is in its final days in the cinema.

3. 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'

The arrival of the baby should be the most significant moment for Guille and Bea. However, everything is complicated by the surprising return of a distant mother-in-law. Guille strives to preserve peace and perfection, while Bea confronts old wounds that resurface with the revelation of secrets. United they must seek family reconciliation and face the fears linked to upcoming parenthood. 'Yes, my love' is a 2024 Peruvian romantic comedy, directed by Pedro Flores Maldonadowho collaborated on the writing along with Slavic Yidda. This film represents the third and final installment of the 'Yes, my love' trilogy.

4. 'Past lives'

Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends with a strong bond, separated when she, only 10 years old at the time, emigrated with her family from South Korea to Canada. Many years later, while Nora is studying theater in New York, they meet again. For a week together, they will face love, destiny and the decisions that shape life. This film is nominated for the 2024 Oscars.

5. 'Remember me'

Xavier, a law student, accidentally meets Soledad, a charming dancer. Their romance faces challenges due to their different social contexts. Furthermore, Xavier is unaware of a secret kept by Soledad. This film premieres on Wednesday, February 14.

'Yes, my love 3' is in its last days in the cinema. Photo: YouTube screenshot

