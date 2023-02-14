Tired of the stories of love? We present you a list of films that you can enjoy from the comfort of your living room.

February It is the month of love and friendship. Hundreds of couples celebrate the 14th by traveling, shopping or watching a movie or romantic series, since at this time the platforms of streaming They are filled with content related to Valentine’s Day. However, there are other people who prefer to get away from these types of productions and spend it with themselves.

Therefore, we present you with a list of feature films that you can watch on Netflix if you are tired of hearing so much about love and want to enjoy your solitude and learn more about marriage.

“Closer” (2004)

This film addresses the story of two couples who meet in the middle of deceit. Alice, a young stripper, begins a relationship with Dan. However, some time later, he meets Anna, with whom he has an affair.

This love triangle does not end there, as Anna finds herself in a relationship with Larry. The situation gets complicated when Alice and Larry realize that their partners are no longer the same and begin a plan to get revenge, which includes meetings and lies.

“Eat, Pray, Love” (2010)

Directed by Ryan Murphy, this film tells the story of Liz Gilbert, a woman who had everything but felt dissatisfied and disoriented. After divorcing her, and after a period of reflection, she makes the decision to leave her life already made of her and risks everything, embarking on a trip through Italy, India and Indonesia.

It should be noted that the film, which lasts 146 minutes, is based on the book by Elizabeth Gilbert. In addition, you can enjoy it on Netflix, as well as “Closer: Driven by Desire”, whose director was Mike Nichols.

“6 years” (2015)

Hannah Fidell’s film depicts two weeks into college student Melanie and Dan’s relationship as their seemingly perfect romance begins to turn violent, threatening the future they had planned together.

“6 years” lasts 85 minutes and you can also watch it on the streaming giant.

“Story of a marriage” (2019)

Are you looking for movies about separations? So, you can’t stop watching “Marriage Story”. Although his name is related to the union, his story narrates the process of a divorce, that of Charlie and Nicole. It should be noted that the feature film is responsible for telling what happens from both sides, so in the end you will feel empathy for both people.

Adam Driver plays Charlie, while Scarlett Johansson plays Nicole. The 136-minute film is available in the Netflix catalog along with previous productions.

“Perverse addiction” (2016)

Almost two hours long, this film presents the story of Zoe Reynard, a successful woman with a wonderful family, but who feels something is missing from her sex life and begins to search for new ways to satisfy her desires.

Directed by Bille Woodruff, this film shows us characters played by well-known actors and actresses. You can watch it on Netflix.