Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic holidays of the year, celebrated on February 14th. On this day, lovers and people who believe in the power of love express their feelings and take care of each other. This holiday is especially popular among young people who seek to strengthen their relationships and show their tenderness and devotion to their partner. Izvestia tells readers about the meaning and history of Valentine's Day, as well as various ways to celebrate it and create an unforgettable atmosphere for a date.

Valentine's Day 2024 – meaning and essence

The history of the holiday is connected with the name of the Roman priest Valentine, we live in the 2nd-3rd centuries AD. Information about the life of the saint is quite limited, and the sources are contradictory. However, all stories about him are romantic in nature.

According to one version, Saint Valentine held secret weddings contrary to the decree of Emperor Claudius II. The ruler believed that family and marriage burdened men, and because of this they did not fulfill their military duty. Therefore, the ruler forbade marriages. Saint Valentine went against the will of the emperor and continued to secretly marry lovers. When his exploits became known, he was arrested and then executed on February 14th.

The story has been passed down from century to century, and the name St. Valentine has become associated with love, romance and devotion. In the Middle Ages in Europe, it became common to send anonymous letters of wishes and greetings on Valentine's Day. Soon the first postcards appeared, and the custom of exchanging congratulations became popular all over the world.

Today, Valentine's Day is a day when people show their love, care and appreciation for each other. The holiday serves as an opportunity to confess your feelings to near and dear people, give gifts, send cards and spend time together. This celebration is celebrated in many countries of the world and is a symbol of love and kindness.

Valentine's Day 2024 – traditions in Russia and the world

Valentine's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world and has a variety of traditions. In Russia, this holiday, despite its foreign origin, also acquired its own characteristics and popularity.

Valentine's Day traditions revolve around romantic gestures and expressions of love. One of the most popular traditions is the exchange of gifts such as flowers, sweets or soft toys. It is also common to send cards with wishes and declarations of love, so-called “Valentines”. Many lovers use this method to communicate their feelings for the first time.

Some cities host themed parties, romantic dinners or special events where couples are looking for new fun and adventure. Shops, cafes and restaurants, cultural institutions offer special programs and discounts.

The lovers themselves spend time in a cozy and romantic atmosphere, as well as doing joint activities such as walking, going to the cinema or theater. In many cases, Valentine's Day becomes an occasion to express your feelings not only to your partner, but also to friends, family and even work colleagues.

In Russia, Valentine's Day is gaining popularity every year and becoming more widespread. Regardless of the specifics of each country, this holiday serves as a reminder of the importance of love, joy and happiness in our lives and how we can make every day special for those we love.

Valentine's Day 2024 – gift ideas

A gift is a wonderful way to express feelings and remind your loved one of their importance. A traditional attribute of the holiday are valentine cards, but there are still many ideas that can be implemented for the celebration.

It is customary to give flowers to girls and women – a classic and always attractive gift. You can arrange a beautiful bouquet or arrangement in a box.

Some couples prefer to show their love through sweet gifts. A variety of gift sets or chocolates will be a pleasant surprise.

Ring, chain, necklace or bracelet – any of these accessories can become a symbol of love and devotion. And you can express your concern for your partner by giving him massage oils, aromatherapy kits, face masks or a certificate to the spa.

Gifts that reflect your partner's personality are always touching. Consider ordering jewelry with initials, photo album covers, or photo pillows.

If your chosen one is a fan of quality wine or loves a certain type of drink, you can give him a set of tasting samples, a collectible bottle or an invitation to a tasting.

Valentine's Day 2024 – Date Ideas

Valentine's Day is a great reason to spend time together and gain new experiences. You can set a festive table at home, light candles and have a romantic dinner. A great idea would be to have a movie night with movies that both partners love.

Take a cooking class or cook dinner together at home. It's a great way to spend time together, learn something new and create a delicious dish together.

If workdays are tiring, organize a relaxing spa day. Prepare an aromatic bath, massage oils and face masks. Relax while enjoying each other and taking care of your body.

Take a walk along the embankment, in the park or in your favorite place, holding each other's hands. Visit the place where you first met or spend the day reminiscing about the sweet moments in your history. Go back to places that were special to both of you and enjoy the memories.

Visit a museum or exhibition together and spend the day surrounded by art or history. After your visit, discuss your impressions and exchange views.

Take a dance class or host a dance party at home. Learn new moves together and create a romantic atmosphere by dancing to slow music.

Valentine's Day 2024 – ideas for photo shoots

Many couples prefer to back up pleasant experiences with beautiful photographs, and Valentine's Day is an excellent occasion to create beautiful shots.

Lovers of nature and beautiful landscapes can take photos in the park, on the embankment, or during a romantic walk through the streets of the city. You can bring balloons or flowers for an extra element of romance.

You can create the atmosphere of bygone times with the help of retro style. Dress in retro outfits, choose appropriate backgrounds and props, and take photos with vintage charm.

Decorate your room in Valentine's Day style with hearts, balloons, candles and rose petals. Have a photo shoot in this special atmosphere, capturing your moments and emotions.

Book a photo studio and have a professional photo shoot in a romantic atmosphere. Tell the photographer about your concept and wishes to get the most expressive and beautiful photographs. Don't forget to prepare for the photo shoot in advance by discussing style, outfits and hairstyle with the photographer. It is important that both partners feel comfortable and natural in front of the camera.

How to Celebrate Valentine's Day Alone

While Valentine's Day is often associated with couples, it's also a great opportunity to enjoy some alone time. You can do a face mask, take a relaxing bath, read a book, listen to music, or go to a workout.

Book a table at your favorite restaurant or cook yourself a special dinner at home. Cook the dishes you love, dress up and take beautiful photos. Create a list of your favorite movies or TV shows and set aside time to watch the latest interesting episodes. Light some candles, wrap yourself in a blanket and enjoy movies or TV series.

If the weather permits, go to a park or nature. Enjoy the fresh air, the sounds of nature and the opportunity to be alone with your thoughts.

It would be a great idea to discover a new hobby. Try something new that you have always dreamed of. This could be ceramics, painting, singing, or practicing a new dance style. Use this day to color it with your interests and passions.

Take time to write a letter to yourself. Write down your accomplishments, dreams, and gratitude for being you.

Remember that Valentine's Day is not only a day dedicated to romance, but also a time for self-love.

Earlier, Izvestia published a list of the worst gifts for March 8 and February 23, according to Russians.