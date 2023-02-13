Valentine’s Day 2023: romantic phrases and images to dedicate to your partner tomorrow, February 14th

Are you looking for phrases or images for Valentine’s Day 2023? Have you lost your imagination and need some ideas to make a nice dedication to your partner? This article could be for you. We have collected some famous phrases and cute images to send to your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife on Valentine’s Day.

Phrases

There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved. (George Sand)

I would die for just one look from you, your sigh that smells of love and a caress that warms my heart. You don’t look like anyone anymore since I love you. (Pablo Neruda)

Since I fell in love with you, everything has transformed and is so full of beauty… Love is like a perfume, like a current, like rain. You know, my heavens, you are like the rain and I, like the earth, receive and welcome you. (Frida Kahlo)

I would like to give your smile to the moon so that at night whoever looks at it can think of you, to remind you that my love is important, that it doesn’t matter what people say. (Tiziano Ferro, The Greatest Gift)

But you make noise yes, I can’t bear it This unnatural silence, And I don’t want to do without it now, Of that beautiful noise you make. (Diodated, Make noise)

I get lost in the iris of the most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen. (Coez, Jet)

Love me or hate me, both are in my favor. If you love me, I will always be in your heart, if you hate me, I will always be in your mind. (William Shakespeare)

There is no happiness in being loved. Loving others is true happiness. (Herman Hesse)

Love doesn’t look with the eyes but with the soul. (William Shakespeare)

Love that reasons in my mind//he began to say yes softly//that the sweetness still rings inside me. (Dante)

Loving is not looking at each other, but looking together in the same direction. (Antoine de Saint-Exupery)

Love is not in the other, but within ourselves. We are the ones who awaken it. But, for this to happen, we need the other. The universe only makes sense when we have someone to share our emotions with. (Paulo Coelho)

I’ve never told anyone/Nobody but you/Tonight you’re beautiful/If you know it’s not over, hug me (C.Cremonini, Poetica).

I would like to leave a hot coffee on your bedside table for every morning, to see you suddenly wake up and then close your eyes and pretend to be asleep. (Last, Fall in your eyes).

Images

We have seen the phrases for Valentine’s Day 2023, but what are the images (photos)? Below is a small selection for the party of love: