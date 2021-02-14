E.There are probably only a few days in the calendar that are so laden with clichés: February 14th, Valentine’s Day. Everything should be as super romantic and perfect as possible. While some prefer chocolates, flowers or expensive jewelry as a gift to show their partner how much they appreciate it, others prefer a candlelight dinner for two in their favorite restaurant or a visit to the cinema, theater or concert.

Unfortunately, all of that falls into the water this year, no matter what Superdate plans you had. That makes everyone happy who see only a commercial trap in this day of love. All romantics, however, are deeply sad. However, there are creative alternatives: Instead of going to your favorite restaurant, you can become a star chef at home and cook a delicious meal. Then it goes to the home theater – but which film should you watch? It shouldn’t get too kitschy à la Hollywood.

So that you don’t spend the whole evening thinking about which flick to watch, we’ve already rummaged through the streaming services – looking for ten romantic films that are definitely not too cheesy. Here we go!

“500 Days of Summer” (2009)

Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a hopeless romantic – and falls in love with Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel) of all people. She is the exact opposite of Tom and doesn’t believe in love. Still, the two somehow come together. In exactly 500 days they experience all the ups and downs of a relationship: from a romantic Ikea date to going to the cinema to dramatic brawls in bars.

Perfect for: Anyone who heard too much about The Smiths in their youth – and loves indie films

How long? 97 minutes

Where to see For rent on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

“Two Night Stand” (2014)

Imagine you meet on a Tinder date, have a non-binding one-night stand. When you wake up the next morning, all of New York is snowed in and you can’t leave your date’s apartment. Crap right? So is Megan (Analeigh Tipton), who recently broke up with her boyfriend. Her online flirt, Alec (Miles Teller), is very charming, but nothing more. Now both have to come to terms.

Perfect for: Singles and all those newly in love

How long? 86 minutes

Where to see Netflix

“Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008)

A typical Woody Allen film: Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson), two young American women, spend a summer in Barcelona. While Vicky tries everything to get her diploma thesis ready, Cristina processes the failure of a relationship. The charismatic painter Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem) comes in exactly the right place: he too is lovesick. He invites the two girls to a weekend with good food, wine and non-binding sex. But the three are not alone, because Juan’s ex-girlfriend (Penélope Cruz) suddenly appears – and the chaos begins.

Perfect for: polyamorous couples (or anyone wondering how it works)

How long? 96 minutes

Where to see Amazon Prime Video

“Four Weddings and a Death” (1994)

There is always one friend who is invited to all weddings but is not in the wedding mood himself. So too does Charles (Hugh Grant). Until he met the American Carrie (Andie MacDowell). But she just doesn’t say “yes” at the crucial moment. In order not to spend the rest of his life alone, he leads Henrietta (Anna Chancellor) to the altar. More like an emergency solution. At his own wedding he meets Carrie of all people. By the way, for series fans there is a remake of the film from Hulu, which loosely adapts the plot. The ten episodes can be seen on TV Now, RTL’s streaming service.

Perfect for: anyone who loves British humor

How long? 113 minutes

Where to see Amazon Prime Video

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film adaptation tells a dishwasher-to-millionaire story in modern India. Jamal (Dev Patel) grew up in the poorest of circumstances. But now a question separates him from 20 million rupees, the main prize in the Indian version of the TV show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”. The moderator finds this suspicious: How can a boy from the slums know all the answers? He has Jamal arrested. He explains to the police that it’s not just about money: He wants to find his great love Latika (Freida Pinto) again.

Perfect for: Who-will-be-a-millionaire fans and Bollywood lovers

How long? 123 minutes

Where to see Joyn Plus, Amazon Prime Video

“Turkish for Beginners” (2012)

The series of the same name, which was shown on ARD between 2006 and 2008, has long enjoyed cult status. It wasn’t until four years after the end that there was a movie. He tells how the Schneider-Öztürk blended family got their start – when the vacation plane made an emergency landing on the way to Thailand. While the previously unknown parents Doris (Anna Stieblich) and Metin (Adnan Maral) can save themselves in the hotel and fall in love, their children are Lena (Josefine Preuß), Cem (Elyas M’Barek), Yamgur (Pegah Ferydoni) and her Friend Costa (Arnel Taci) stranded on a desert island waiting to be rescued. Programmed for spring fever.

Perfect for: a fun evening with shallow entertainment and all millennials

How long? 105 minutes

Where to see Amazon Prime Video

“Call Me By Your Name” (2017)

A summer with his parents in a northern Italian villa can be dead boring for a 17-year-old. Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) had this experience in 1983. That only changes when his father’s American assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer), moves into the holiday home. He turns Elio’s world upside down. Although he has thought himself to be very well educated, the teenager has to admit that he has not yet understood that about love. The film is based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman.

Perfect for: Literature lovers, everyone who knows what LGBTQI stands for

How long? 132 minutes

Where to see To borrow from Amazon Prime Video, Magenta TV or YouTube, among others

“Her” (2013)

Theodore’s (Joaquin Phoenix) job is to write sensitive letters for people who are just not so good at it. Theodore himself is shy and rather calm, but privately he is fine – until his childhood sweetheart Catherine (Rooney Mara) divorces him. Theodore then installs a new computer operating system with an intelligent voice function and suddenly doesn’t feel so lonely anymore. The charming computer voice called Samantha not only reads him e-mails, but also becomes his intimate contact person. He falls in love with the voice. But virtual love has its pitfalls.

Perfect for: Tech freaks and Joaquin Phoenix fans. And voice fetishists

How long? 126 minutes

Where to see To borrow from Amazon Prime Video, Sky Stores or Rakuten TV, among others

“The Shape of Water” (2017)

In the early 1960s in a US secret laboratory in Baltimore: During the Cold War, the mute Elisa (Sally Hawkins) worked there as a cleaner. Together with her colleague Zelda (Octavia Spencer) she discovers that a mysterious creature (Doug Jones) is being held captive in a water tank. Top secret experiments are carried out on it. Elisa falls in love with the water being. As the feelings become more intense, she makes up her mind.

Perfect for: Fantasy fans who like things a little dark

How long? 123 minutes

Where to see Netflix

“The fabulous world of Amélie” (2001)

Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou) may seem rather strange to some contemporaries. She works as a waitress in a café in Montmartre and just can’t help but interfere in the lives of her hypochondriac colleagues, weird guests, friends and weird families. Every now and then the dreamer gets lost in her own world. But then she suddenly falls in love with the equally strange collector Nino (Mathieu Kassovitz) and doesn’t really know what to do.

Perfect for: everyone who misses France and would rather be in Paris now. And those who like strange things

How long? 129 minutes

Where to see Joyn Plus, Amazon Prime Video

