Valentina Vignali, dream outfit: 7 looks of 110 cum laude. The photos

“The best outfit wins,” she writes Valentina Vignali on social media by posting seven selfie photos with 7 different looks: elegant, casual, sensual… there is a different Vignali in every shot. All beautiful, she suggests one – adding the laughing emoticon – with hat, dark glasses, shorts and slippers. And among the fans of the basketball player the vote on the most beautiful starts immediately. But the conclusion is unanimous: whatever she wears, the basketball champion is always beautiful with 10 cum laude (look at the gallery).



Valentina Vignali, checks for thyroid cancer: “Here is the routine of a person who has had cancer”

Valentina Vignali she is sporty, but also a much loved character on TV (da Men and women to the Big Brother VIP) and on social media (the Instagram profile has 2.6 million followers). In recent days he has returned to talk about the thyroid cancer, which she was diagnosed in 2013, when she was 21 years old. Vignali showed a video on Ig of what she calls “the routine checks that a person operated on for cancer must periodically do”. Valentina published the results of the ultrasound and when she underwent blood tests at the oncological center of thePisa hospital. “There is one constant in these 10 years of illness that has not abandoned me, it is always the same question” aren’t you afraid? fight but don’t be afraid”. For her checks, visits. “Unfortunately, before the therapy they found some lymph nodes with metastases and so now I have to do periodic checks”, she said Valentina Vignali in the video in which he explained to his followers what a metastasis is. On the hospital in Pisa you said jokingly: “This building is where they gave me treatment and I had an operation. I almost fell in love with it.” The ultrasound did not show any change in the size of the tumor: “As long as it is still there everything is fine, once again Vignali 1, you (the tumor, ed) zero”.

“What I’ve always tried to do is have the utmost respect for my body and my life, with nutrition, sport and all the good things I can do for the rest, it will be the case that decides how things should go. That’s why in the meantime I live at the speed of light and do whatever I want to do. “other part of the world I take a plane, if I want someone I tell them, if I want to give a gift for no reason I buy it, if I think something I scream it at you. I live, love, breathe and I get pissed to the nth degree. And it’s beautiful “, the words of Valentina Vignali.

