Valentina Vignali, side B and dream thong in the middle of the sea

From the Sicily to Romeuntil Marble Fort (next stop… Ibiza): summer 2023 of Valentina Vignali it’s on the move.

There basketball champion and tv star in recent weeks he has updated his followers on his movements. With ad hoc photos that have warmed up the temperature on social media.

From the shot in the middle of the sea on the Sicilian sunset with its splendid side B (“Vignali is a UNESCO World Heritage Site!” comments one of his fans) to selfies in a swimming pool in the capital during a “Weekend in Rome” alone and with friends. “Fantastic woman and very good athlete!” comments a follower.

Sports and gossip…

