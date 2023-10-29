Valentina Vignali NBA queen on the Boston Celtics court

Valentina Vignali continues her tour in the United States. In recent days he stopped in BostonIn the Massachusetts (before moving towards New Hampshire). And among his stops, as a great basketball lover, he couldn’t miss a trip to follow a game Boston Celticsone of the most iconic teams in NBA and world basketball (legendary for example the duels in the 80s between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson with his Los Angeles Lakers),

The basketball champion and influencer posted some photos on Instagram. And she said: “Among the things that happened in the last 48 hours in Boston: I ate Chinese with a stranger who saved my life by finding me an American battery charger when the stores were closed, I crashed a math class at Harvard, I saw an NBA game sitting next to Paul Pierce and I walked 16 miles in one day…I’d say I can go to New Hampshire now.”

Valentina Vignali, plunging neckline. “A princess”

Before leaving for the United States, in recent days Valentina Vignali had been the protagonist at the Teatro del Maggio Fiorentino in Florence where she hosted the second edition of Next Generation Fest, the GenZ event organized by the Presidency of the Tuscany Region and Giovanisì. The influencer from Romagna showed off some really beautiful clothes. And speaking of dream dresses, a short reel of Valentina Vignali with a plunging neckline and a little silver dress made her fans dream. “A 10+ beauty”, “What a stunner”, “A spectacular dress”, “What a beautiful young lady, a princess”, among the loving comments from her followers.

