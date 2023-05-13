Valentina Vignali, dream Indonesia: spectacular photos of the basketball player

Valentina Vignali these days he gave a photo report social of his holidays in Bali and around Indonesia.

After the trip to the United States of the past monthsthe basketball player and television star (from Men and Women to Big Brother Vip to name a couple of programs in which she has been a protagonist in recent years) documents a holiday full of charm among the beauties of a dream landscape, sacred sites, coral reefs, the waterfall Banyumala, rather than the stage of the Ubud Monkey Forest who gave wonderful shots. Valentina Vignali ventured into this holiday with a friend.

Valentina Vignali and her friend on holiday in Indonesia: the funny selfie with a monkey (Instagram valentinavignali)



“As beautiful as two Madonnas”, writes a follower of the influencer. Between magical places and dreamy glimpses, even the charm of Vignali and her friend have not escaped the fans.

There is also space for some photos in bikini and bathing suit. “You in Bali are the real beauty!” … “Dizzying physique” … “Just one word, statuary”, reads the comments of Valentina Vignali’s followers.

