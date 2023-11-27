Valentina Vignali under the jacket. Hot Madrid

Valentina Vignali increasingly in the globetrotter version. The influencer and basketball champion put the trip to the United States on the back burner, with a final stop in Miami, diving into a Spanish weekend due to work commitments.

’48 hours in Madrid’, he writes in a social post that was definitely appreciated by his 2.5 million followers. Between shots of the Spanish capital and others that portray her in better shape than ever.

The neckline under the jacket is definitely a winner. “Don’t open your jacket away from defibrillators”, jokes one of his fans, adding a string of red hearts.

Valentina Vignali goals with… Atletico Madrid







But the weekend in Madrid on the sports field was more dedicated to football. Some photos and videos with the girls fromAtletico Madrid feminine first. Then Valentina Vignali treated herself to a Saturday night at the Wanda Metropolitano for the match between the men’s team coached by Diego Simeone and the Majorca won 1-0 by the colchoneros with goals from Griezmann.

