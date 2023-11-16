Valentina Vignali Baywatch style (and fluorescent bikini) challenges the bad weather in Miami: none other than Pamela Anderson!

Valentina Vignali challenges the bad weather in Florida with her fluorescent swimsuit: a ray of sunshine illuminates Miami

Valentina Vignali Baywatch style, the baket champion with a fluorescent bikini: ray of sunshine in Miami

“See you where there is a black sky and a stormy sea”, writes Valentina Vignali posting ‘virtual postcards’ from a Florida harassed by bad weather (complete with a weather warning that brings night-time flooding and flooded roads).

The basketball champion takes care of bringing a ray of sunshine to the sky of Miami (after doing so in Boston on her road trip to the USA) with photos and reels on the beach and while challenging the rough sea: fluorescent bikini that enhances the beauty of the athlete and influencer born in Rimini.

Come on fans of Valentina Vignali an endless series of likes starts. “Atomic“, they write to her. “Breathtaking show“, we read among the comments of the followers. “Mother Nature was wonderful to you”.

See also The Marathon welcomes "The cyclist": how many champions on the Gazzetta stage Read alsoAryna Sabalenka, the Tiger dance (from Minsk): winning reel from the tennis player

Valentina Vignali Baywatch style: better than Pamela Anderson

A Vignali in Baywatch version: in the shots she is seen going down the stairs of the station occupied by the lifeguards. Other than Pamela AndersonValentina takes care of making you dream from the sea of ​​the United States.

Valentina Vignali in Miami and beyond… See the photos in the gallery above



Read also



Eva Gini: the former Inter TV player scores a goal like Lautaro… on Sport Mediaset

Subscribe to the newsletter

