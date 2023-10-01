Valentina Vignali (Instagram valentinavignali)
Valentina Vignali, stunning miniskirt. What a social memory
Valentina Vignali gives a gift to his fans by retrieving a Roman photo from 2020 from social media memories: the 32-year-old basketball champion (and passionate, she is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers) born in Rimini sports a miniskirt which on her is literally spectacular.
A photo 10 cum laude the one published in his Instagram stories.
Valentina Vignali Barbie version
From past to present, the model and influencer (over 2.6 million followers) – fresh from Milan Fashion Week which was celebrated at the end of September – was shown in a short video in Barbie version: black sunglasses, pink t-shirt and skirt with matching handbag, Valentina Vignali he earns an ideal standing ovation from his fans.
Look at the photos of Valentina Vignali in a miniskirt, ‘Barbie’ and more, in the gallery!
