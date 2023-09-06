Valentina Vignali, a killer look in Venice

There basketball champion Valentina Vignali enchants fans with her breathtaking dresses at the Venice Film Festival

Valentina Vignali in Venice: elegant and sensual look. “Our Siren”

“A dream day”, writes Valentina Vignali from Venice where the International Film Art Exhibition is being held these days, reaching the historic milestone of its 80th edition.

The 32-year-old influencer, model and basketball champion Rimini in turn makes his followers dream by showing very elegant, refined looks, but at the same time highlighting his sensuality.

“You look like a princess”, Vignali fans sentence. The previously published photos with Valentina on the motorboat were equally appreciated. “Take your breath away”. It’s still: “Our Siren”they write. “This dress looks great on you, the neckline then…”.

Venice 80, the winner is… Valentina Vignali.

Read also



Guardiola, the daughter? Maria: sexy and elegant influencer-model.

Pep, sensational voice about his future See also Lukaku, no to Saudi money. He wants to stay in Europe and play for Inter

Subscribe to the newsletter

