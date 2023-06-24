By mid-June 1963, only ten astronauts had been in space. Four Russians and six Americans, although the total time in orbit accumulated by the former was four times that of the latter. The Mercury program had just concluded; from Vostok it was not known what plans the USSR harbored in the incipient race towards the Moon.

Thus, on June 14, Radio Moscow announced, with the usual fanfare, the launch of another cosmonaut: Valery Bykowsky. His ship, another Vostok capsule, number 5, almost identical to the one that had carried Gagarin and other companions into orbit. It was not a very large or comfortable aircraft, but it did carry reserves of water and fuel to stay in flight for more than five days, a record at that time.

Bykowsky was flying solo for two days until Radio Moscow announced a new launch, this time manned by a woman: Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova. That female intrusion into a world that seemed reserved for men caused a real stir.

More information:

The presidential ban on female astronauts

In the United States it was unthinkable, since one of the conditions imposed by Eisenhower in the selection of astronauts was that they be military and with experience as test pilots. No woman met that requirement, although an unofficial group of 13 candidates was formed who during training demonstrated the same aptitudes as the men. Some even surpassed them.

Of the 13, only Wally Funk got his wish when, in the summer of 2021, he flew as a guest in a Blue Origin suborbital capsule, Jeff Bezos’s company. She was 82 years old, briefly making her the oldest person to peer into space. The brand only lasted a few months, until the flight, also by invitation, of actor William Shatner, Star Trek’s “Captain Kirk.”

Apart from his skills as a pilot and a parachutist, Yuri Gagarin had been chosen as the paradigm of the new Soviet man. Young, likeable, outgoing, a worker in a steel foundry before enlisting in the air force, an athlete and possessor of a smile that opened all doors. Tereshkova also responded to this scheme: very young (27 years old), born into a humble family, daughter of a tank officer war hero, former worker in a textile factory, fond of parachuting, secretary of the Konsomol (communist youth group). and, of course, party member. She had no military career, but that detail was resolved by being awarded an honorary rank in the Soviet Air Force.

The flight of the ‘Vostok 6’

Valentina was selected (with four other colleagues) from a group of 400 applicants. She had to pass tough tests, as was required at a time when the risks of space flight were somewhat overrated. In the end, she and Valentina Ponomariova were selected for a spectacular mission: to fly simultaneously, both piloting their own Vostok. But, apparently, Ponomariova did not adequately pass the political-psychological tests and was replaced by a man, Valery Bykowsky.

On the other hand, the “Vostok” program was going through a reorganization phase, which would end up abolishing another seven flights to focus on the “Voskhod”. The purpose of this was to compete with the American “Gemini” by launching a capsule with three crew members and, shortly after, making the first space walk. Valentina’s “Vostok” would be the last ship of that name.

Valentina Tereshkova’s flight lasted for almost three days. Hers and Bykowsky’s “Voskok” came as close as 5 kilometers, although they did not have maneuvering engines: it was simply a consequence of the laws of celestial mechanics. Neither of them managed to see the other at that distance. The only contact between “Yastreb” and “Chaika” (“Halcón” and “Gaviota”, their callsigns during the flight) was through the radio.

The main objective of the flight was to study the effects of the space environment on the female body. Tereshkova got through it well, but, according to some leaks, not “extraordinarily”, as the flight of other colleagues had been described. She suffered from dizziness and vomiting when trying to eat (although she did not attribute it to a gastric disorder but to the bad taste of the food). Trying to rinse out her mouth, she discovered that her grooming kit had included rinse and toothpaste, but had forgotten her toothbrush.

Like all cosmonauts, Tereshkova bailed out before reaching the ground. She never flew through space again. At the end of 1963 she married another cosmonaut, Adrián Nikolayev with whom she had her only daughter. The marriage broke up in 1982. She, for her part, developed an important political career. Regardless of the success or otherwise of her mission, Valentina Tereshkova (still active today) became a world celebrity, whose name, sixty years later, is still familiar to people around the world.

Svetlana Savitskaya, the second woman to travel in space, in the spacecraft ‘Soyuz T-7’ with its commander, Leonid Popov, (left) and the on-board engineer Alexandr Serebrov (right). Alexander Mokletsov (RIA Novosti/TopFoto/Cordon Press)

The second astronaut, also Russian

The next woman (Svetlana Savítskaya, also Russian) would not reach space until 19 years later. Her career as an astronaut was brighter than Tereshkova’s, since she participated in three orbital missions with long stays at the station. Salyut 7. Very much in tune with the political incorrectness of the time, when she first entered her laboratory, her partner Valentin Levedev greeted her by handing her an apron and telling her “Get to work, Sveta”.

On the American side, the first astronaut flew in June 1983, so these days there is a double anniversary. It was Sally Ride, a physics graduate from Stanford University, who applied for NASA’s call for specialists for the shuttle program. Of the nearly 9,000 offers, the agency selected only 35, eight of them women.

Sally Ride, the first American in space

Sally Ride flew into space twice, both times in the challenger. During the first, he helped test the robotic arm he had been involved in designing; the second, in 1984, was the first mission with a full crew (seven people), which included two women as a novelty.

Sally Ride was the first American woman to travel to space. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

He was training for his third mission when the challenger, the same one in which she had flown twice, exploded shortly after takeoff from the Kenney center. Ride was part of the commission that investigated the disaster, but was later assigned to a management position at NASA. She left the agency in 1987 to dedicate herself to her own projects, very focused on stimulating scientific vocations in childhood.

He died in 2012, aged 61, as a result of pancreatic cancer. Among the many awards and honors, some received posthumously, Sally Ride’s effigy is featured on a 25-cent piece struck in honor of famous American women. She is the first LGBT person to appear on legal tender in the United States.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.