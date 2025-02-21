02/21/2025



With marked trajectory and knowledge of the fashion sector, as well as a solid contact of contacts with the main actors in the industry, Valentina Suárez-Zuloaga It is co -founder and CEO of efforts, an online platform of Spanish brands that bets on the ‘Slow Fashion’ and has in its catalog with a wide and careful selection of exclusive pieces after which the main luxury brands are located. Newly appointed creative director of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid catwalk, Valentina assumes the challenge as «An opportunity to continue supporting and giving visibility to the talent and creativity of our country». A new chapter in the history of the Madrid catwalk, consolidating its position as the greatest showcase of Spanish design and its role as a cultural and industrial reference in the international panorama. «I believe in The importance of creating synergies Among designers, companies and consumers and promoting an industry that combines innovation, sustainability and tradition, ”he said Valentina Suárez-Zuloaga After announcing your appointment.

The businesswoman is recognized by Your work in the sector“Before becoming one of the most influential Spanish fashion businesswomen, she worked for Stella McCartney-, combining creativity, business strategy and a strong commitment to emerging talent and consolidated brands of our country. It only has been in office for a month But he has clear and firm ideas about his work. The internationalization of the catwalk, the innovation of formats, a greater commitment to communication and the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the catwalk, are its next challenges. In ABC style we sat down to chat with the new creative director of MBFWMadrid in the middle of Madrid fashion to talk about the industry, the work of designers and the next challenges of Spanish fashion.

– What focuses your work as creative director of MBFWMadrid?

I have always been the idea that each one adapts the work to oneself, when you arrive from new to a company is to go further and I am in those now. My functions focus on giving identity to the catwalk, the strategic direction, ensuring that it evolves and that is positioned as a reference of the fashion circuit and to carry out all that you have to get involved a lot. For me there are very important factors such as customer experience, communication and strategy with press both nationally and internationally, buyers. It is a position that mixes the creative issue with the strategy and covers many aspects. That said, that I have only been a month, I have given me time to get into almost all these aspects and we will see as time passes what new challenges are raised in the next editions. One of my main objectives is that of the internationalization of the catwalk.









For my trajectory I have a lot of feedback in the sector. I enter with a very open and unlimited mind, this has also come from being in a project in which I have always marked the lines and steps according to my intuition. That freedom that gives you the entrepreneur makes decisions that are less afraid to take. The fact of having worked over the last 7 years with more than 250 creators has given us a lot of knowledge. It has been many hours of conversation, numbers, we see how they work, how their customers are … And that makes you have a very real and current photo of what people seek and buy and their incentives.

– What is your most imminent mission in the new position?

I see that the base is very good, they have been 40 years and there is a lot of professionalism. But without a doubt, I think that the most imminent thing I have to do is a greater connection with the industry, not only at the sponsorship level, synergies are needed that help brands to grow in the long term, they must collaborate with each other, generate new formats and new ways of presenting. I think it is very important to focus on helping them grow. We have to innovate in the subject of formats, incorporate new ways of presenting the collections, contributing a creative freedom.

– What can be improved on the catwalk?

The issue of collaborations and communication are two legs to improve. I think there are many things happening at the same time and that if we get together we would improve and be reinforced. I have realized that many of the things we have been able to develop is because I speak with the designers, those channels are open but we must reinforce them, communication must flow in every way. You have to put the easy things for the final public to understand. We have a lot of potential, but we are small by themselves, we have a lot of travel and join and coordinate to sell and complement each other better will be fundamental.

– How do you see the current fashion industry?

At the industry level we are well known for our large groups and we have a strong and positioned industry worldwide, but I think there is much to do and I want to contribute my granite. We must help and boost all those brands that have a potential to step further and move from the creative process to the business, we have a lot and very good quarry prepared to leave. I think there is a lot of work to do in our fashion.

– What other fashion weeks can we look?

I put the focus on catwalks plus niche like Copenhagen or Milan. They are two catwalks that lead on different themes and in digitalization. Copenhagen, for example, is very powerful in the issue of sustainability and are doing very well, contribute something different. You have to see what we are strong and enhance it, that is the key. We must raise what makes us unique and special and there is a lot of talent here.

– What is your next challenge?

In September we will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the catwalk and will be a turning point. The next edition of MBFWMadrid will be a key opportunity to take that step in international projection, strategic organization and the innovative formats that we are going to bring to the table. I think we have a very ambitious project, with many challenges and in a way even a little dreamer, but it is also realistic and very lowered to practice. I hope that in these next six months we can give a blow of effect. I am not afraid to put high expectations because that makes us compromise, the next edition will be a great blow and I hope you enjoy it.