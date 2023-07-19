In ‘Land of Hope’, from previous chapters, we have seen how little by little the love between María Teresa and Santos was lost due to confusion and misunderstandings. For this reason, the owner of the La Esperanza hacienda and the foreman ended their relationship when it was just beginning, to later return to their ex-partners. However, Valentina, by rubbing María Teresa’s happiness with Santos, could have aroused jealousy in Carolina Miranda’s character.

When does chapter 27 of ‘Land of Hope’ come out?

Chapter 27 of ‘Land of Hope’ premieres this Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

As we can see in the preview, María Teresa could be jealous of Santos’s relationship with Valentina. On the other hand, Rutilio would threaten Bernarda to force her to do what he wants.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime on The stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you don’t have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In this she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.