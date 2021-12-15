Valentina Pivati ​​gave birth to her daughter Alycia, but something did not go the right way: that’s why

Valentina Pivati, former face of Men and Women, gave birth to her first baby girl. Is called Alycia and she was born on December 7, but unfortunately the birth did not go well at all and did not meet the expectations of the young influencer.

The joy was interrupted by its positivity Covid, the girl could not have her partner with her and nothing went according to plan. She told it herself about social and explained:

We wanted to give birth in Tradate but due to Covid I was forced to go to Varese. I obviously wanted Andre to be with me. But because of Covid I was alone the whole time. I wanted to avoid induction but the baby was too big and they induced the birth. I wanted to avoid the epidural with the fact that oxytocin starts in a thousand and you have strong contractions every two minutes. The girls at the hospital convinced me to do it and now I think it was better.

The woman then failed to give birth naturally and had to undergo a emergency caesarean delivery: “I absolutely did not want to have a caesarean and I came to have to do it urgently for the child. Basically everything I didn’t want, I did! “

I honestly didn’t expect it to be that heavy. Especially the recovery. I didn’t want to experience it alone. And I didn’t want to have a caesarean. I would not have wanted so many things, everything went the opposite of everything. But the important thing is that Alycia is fine. I slowly recover. I was 41 weeks old when they checked me out, even though everything was fine the baby was big and so waiting another week was a bit too much.

The hospitalization was long and even the loneliness is felt, the woman is still positive and cannot see anyone. Then he concluded