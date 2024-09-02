The Italian Valentina Petrillowho made history on Monday by becoming the first transgender woman to compete at the Paralympic Games, made it through the first round but was eliminated in the semi-finals of the 400-meter T12 class for the visually impaired.

According to the criteria of

Petrillo, 50, competed at the Stade de France in front of the watchful eyes of almost 70,000 people and said goodbye to her participation in the 400 metres in the semi-finals, having finished third in her series.

Valentina Petrillo in competition. Photo:AFP Share

The Italian finished with a time of 57.58, a personal best, behind the Iranian Hajar Safarzadeh (56.07) and the Colombian Alejandra Paola Gomez together with her guide Markinzon Manzanilla (56.34), they were the two who made it to the next round. Valentina Petrillo was born a man in Naples in 1973.

In 2017, she said enough. She thought it was time to stop hiding and try to be and live how she really felt, as a woman. She began her sex change in 2019, in 2021 she became eligible to compete in the female category under the regulations of the International Paralympic Committee and in 2023, for the legal purposes of the Italian administration, she finished her transition to woman.

Valentina Petrillo. Photo:AFP Share

Petrillo’s hormonal treatment allows him to quadruple his testosterone level and therefore meet the required values ​​of five nanomoles per litre of blood required by the International Paralympic Committee in its regulations.

She also plans to compete in the 200 metres at the Paris Paralympic Games.

EFE

More sports news