Valentina Persia unrecognizable after the island. The end of the Island of the Famous has left the (now ex) castaways with a variety of mixed feelings to metabolize. First of all, surely the strong one stands out weight loss all competitors are dealing with. But not all the consequences of Mediaset’s reality Survivor turned out to be negative.

Source Google

Judging by many of the shots that the vip are posting on their social media, many seem to be completely born again after the experience in Honduras. This, surely, is the example of Valentina Persia. The woman, known as the ironic and shrewd comedian of the small screen, gave the best of herself during her stay on the island, becoming a finalist.

Unfortunately, in reality there is very little to laugh about, given the strong difficulties before which the castaways are placed. But Valentina has pulled out the character, facing every challenge head on. Perhaps this is precisely why the stand-up comedian now looks much more radiant than she was at her departure for the‘Island of the Famous.

Once back in Italy, Persia immediately appeared renewed by a new determination. Surely, the one on the island was a path of a certain weight, in which Valentina was due compare with itself is with yours fears, as well as with the distance come on his affections. Now, the ex-shipwrecked woman shows herself in her long curly and disheveled hair, with a bright and splendid smile that lights up her face.

The gaze is no longer frowned by hunger pangs, but rather it is serene and shining while Valentina Persia lets herself take some photos among the flowers. The efforts and discomforts now seem a distant memory, but surely the incredible sensations that Valentina experienced in the reality show will always remain in her heart. Of course, coming home made her radiant and her fans can’t help but compliment her.