Valentina Persia was one of the most beloved characters of the last edition ofIsland of the Famous. As the days passed on the island she became known for her sympathy but at the same time fragility for some difficult episodes that occurred in her life. What arrived home was a sincere and sunny person.

It is no coincidence that she came one step away from victory, finishing second only behind the youtuber Awed. However, a prestigious result for the comedian. Over the years and seasons, many competitors have confirmed that the experience on the island was not just a time to relaunch their career or to make themselves known to the general public. But above all a moment to take back one’s life, reflect on it and give it a new meaning, which is precisely that place to make it understood.

The same thing happened to the comedian and former shipwrecked Valentina Persia. By staying away from her children and loved ones, she was able to reflect on different aspects of her life. She herself said that it was an unforgettable experience that she would do again immediately for the emotions it made her feel.

Valentina Persia kisses the floor once in Italy

Like all the other competitors too Valentina Persia once she returned to Italy she regained possession of her social media accounts revealing her first sensations to fans. But once she returned to Italy she made a very significant gesture which she then posted on Instagram. Valentina was immortalized while at the airport she knelt kissing the floor.

The caption read: “My return to Italy” complete with pizza and spaghetti emoticons. A way to pay homage to the experience lived on the island. There have been many interpretations of this gesture, but among the most plausible it is thought that it was a way to express his joy in having finally touched “land” after months on an island. Beyond the actual meaning, we all agree in saying that it is a beautiful gesture and that it allows us to reflect a lot.