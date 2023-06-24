In recent days, the king of porn Rocco Siffredi has crowned Maria Sofia Federico as the new Valentina Nappi, another star in the world of eros. Words that the porn queen did not like, however, and she immediately replied via Twitter. “A woman who in 2023 lets her father decide for her should not have the right to vote,” she wrote. The reference is to the agreement that existed between Rocco Siffredi and his father, after the clamor aroused by the same through two interventions on La Zanzara, a radio program hosted by Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo.

Subsequently, as reported by Dagospia, Valentina Nappi replied to Rocco Siffredi. His old ‘teacher’ compared the two women: “She is a miniature Valentina Nappi,” he said. Also in this case, Valentina Nappi does not agree: “She is much more beautiful than me. Pity you don’t even have a quarter of my courage… ”.

To those who have pointed out to her that her attitude could be the result of envy and “gnawing”, Valentina Nappi replied: “Gnawing? And of what? I was on the set of Rocco a few weeks ago. New actresses are welcome as I’m getting old”.