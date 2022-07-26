Cadorago, who was Valentina Di Mauro the 33-year-old killed during a quarrel: one of her latest posts on social media was perhaps a wake-up call

He was called Valentina Di Mauro the 33-year-old girl, who was killed in her home yesterday morning, Monday 25 July. The man suspected of her murder is her boyfriend, but between the two until the day of the tragedy, nothing unusual had ever happened.

Neighbors told officers they never heard from them to argue. They both worked and until that day they seemed to be a quiet and happy couple, just as they showed on their profiles social.

However, around 5am on Monday 25th July, those people overheard them to scream. They immediately went down to try to calm the situation, but since no one opened, they have alerted law enforcement.

Marco Campanaro opened the door to the agents. He still had his hands stained with blood. The carabinieri found the dead woman in bath of the house and close to her, also the knife used as a weapon.

The man is now in custody and he is suspected of the murder, however, so far he has not yet said a word. From the neighbors’ stories they were arguing for an alleged betrayal.

One of the latest posts by Valentina Di Mauro on social media

Valentina Di Mauro had turned 33 in November last year. On her Facebook profile she wanted to post a shot where she was close to her boyfriend, in front of the cake. There are so many photo of couple.

Furthermore, in one of the latest posts it was written: “I always thought that being strong meant going forward, instead it meant going further!”

Nobody knows if these words were related to couple problems or some unease that the girl was experiencing. Obviously he will no longer be able to give an answer, since they killed her even though she has tried to escape.

Valentina worked as a maid and caregiver, Marco instead as a warehouseman in Switzerland. From the stories of the neighbors they had gone to live together with a couple of years, after his parents tragically died. The pm is now listening to i stories of their friends and family. In addition, she also arranged the autopsy on the girl’s body, to clarify the cause of death.