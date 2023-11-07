Genoa – The Portofino National Park “it must not have the perimeter of a regional park”. This was stated by the vice-president of the Pd Group in the Chamber Valentina Ghio, adding that “the WWF together with Legambiente and Lipu have announced that they have presented a formal notice to the Minister of the Environment inviting him to withdraw the act of perimeter of the Park in self-protection because it is in conflict with the technical evaluations of Ispra and far from the requirements of a National Park”.

“During the hearings in the Environment Committee of the Chamber on the Portofino National Park – said Ghio – the current manager and the environmental associations reiterated their ‘no’ to the three-way perimeter of the Park commissioned by the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti. No sharing of the choice with the provisional management committee of the Portofino National Park, which was not consulted by the Region before the final choice.

According to Ghio, “the proposal of the Liguria Region, which has had an initial validation by the ministry, has not yet obtained the signature of the President of the Republic Mattarella and is a proposal that does not respond either to the scientific evaluations of Ispra or to the requests of a large part of the territory and does not enhance the path of a National Park because it has the perimeter of a Regional Park. Furthermore, throughout the entire process there was no involvement of the Park managing body which was left as a fait accompli.”