Valentina Ferragni spent a few relaxing days on one of the small islands of the French Antinelles in the Caribbean, namely Saint-Barth. Too bad, however, that, recently, Chiara Ferragni’s sister became the protagonist of a shocking accident. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.
Currently, Valentina Ferragni is in Ibiza but a few weeks ago she was Saint-Barth, one of the small islands of the French Antilles in the Caribbean. That of Chiara Ferragni’s sister was a real one dream holidayalthough a little happened inconvenience which caused her much fear.
The shocking story of Valentina Ferragni
In detail, the influencer became the protagonist of a accident in jet ski. To spread the tale shock on social media was herself:
I’ll try to be brief. Matteo and I were in Saint-Barth and decided to book an hour and a half jet ski ride with the guide. Since Saint-Barth belongs to the French Antilles, I assume it therefore works like in France, we didn’t need a boat license for the jet ski, therefore, we rent it. In this lapse of time the whole tour of the island would have been done. Matteo was there, me behind him, then, the guide and another boy, they put on the life jacket and explain how to start and drive.
Chiara Ferragni’s sister experienced a real moment of terror. Therefore, while he was out at sea, one was on the way storm:
We had been told not to bring anything as we might lose our belongings. After 10 minutes I thought I would die because there were very high waves and it was difficult to remain stable, I had to stand up and since I couldn’t hold on to anything, I stuck to him. Half an hour goes by and I was very tired, I felt like I was falling from one moment to the next. In the meantime the guide comes towards us and tells us “We have to go back because a storm is coming”.
Valentina Ferragni concluded her story by saying that she currently has two broken ribs. Despite this, Matteo Napoletano’s girlfriend is in good health conditions and it’s out of danger. These were hers words:
The sky was very black. The guide sets off on his own and we stay behind, so Matteo started running but, at a certain point, we caught a very strong wave and fell into the open sea. In the crash I don’t know if I hit my ribs against the bike or Matteo but the fact is that I couldn’t breathe due to the blow. We were alone, luckily the other boy saw us and helped us. We get to the shore and the guide still asks us for the money, not caring about what had happened. We argued but paid for it anyway. It’s not the price per se but I say, if you know the weather is like that why are you letting us out? Eventually, however, I broke two ribs.
