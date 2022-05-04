New health problems for Valentina Ferragni who after a year discovered that she had to restart her previously failed exams

New health problems for Valentina Ferragni who within his social profile has updated his fans about his skin cancer. The young influencer has been fighting for months against this very ugly disease that has marked her deeply.

During the day yesterday, Chiara’s sister decided to show on her Instagram stories the surgery scar which, with the passing of the months, has practically disappeared. Despite this, however, her health problems do not seem to give her peace because, it is she who has to tell when the exams previously carried out were useless.

After a long morning in the hospital, Valentina explained that she had to undergo new checks on the way insulin resistance. The young influencer with great regret has thus announced to all the people who follow her, that she must again carry out exams to understand what is happening and the reason why, the previous ones have turned out to be null and void.

Valentina Ferragni new health problems

The sister of Chiara Ferragni yesterday, he wanted to share the latest updates on his health condition with his followers. The latter in fact, must be carried out once again, thus putting aside all those made last year.

Valentina herself explains how things really are in her Instagram profile. The latter after spending a long time morning in the hospitalhas decided to share her concerns and great disappointment with the people who follow her.

“The consistency in treating him every evening with the cream and the patch. By always putting the protective cream 50 all over my face and not exposing myself to the sun (always with the hat) he made sure that it is practically invisible now! “ Valentina explains.

The influencer then goes on to explain: “Unfortunately I discovered that all the tests I had done last year (in which I was” diagnosed “with insulin resistance) failed and practically nil. So now, after a year, I will redo all the exams from scratch and we hope to have nothing “.