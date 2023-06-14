Berlusconi’s death is also causing havoc on the web. The latest event that sparked the controversy concerns a post that Valentina Ferragni, Chiara’s sister, liked. The post, in a moment of mourning after the death of the former president, writes: «National mourning. Not in my name », and right under that sentence Ferragni put a like.

Valentina’s like did not go unnoticed and the influencer was overwhelmed by controversy, probably for this reason she decided to remove it shortly after, but many had already taken the screeshot. In this way, Valentina clearly wanted to take sides politically, but as many have observed, she did it at an inappropriate moment, or at least not very delicate towards family members.