During her stay in Paris, Valentina Ferragni showed her apparently “basic” look in a series of photographs on social media.

Valentina Ferragni is currently attending the Paris Fashion Week. Ferragni senior's sister is participating for the first time without the presence of Chiara, who remained in Milan. For this Paris Fashion Week, the Ferragnis' younger sister also rented a super chic-looking house.

During her stay in Paris, Valentina Ferragni showed part of this impeccably designed apartment thanks to a series of photographs on social media. Not just interior design: Ferragni also showed his look in some photos in which she wore super glamorous total pink dungarees. During Saturday, she changed her look, opting for lace Parisian shoes to attend the Elie Saab show. In short, it is undoubtedly a week full of extra chic clothing for her.

There dungarees in recent years it has returned as one of the coolest garments for a style that is casual and simple. This garment worn by Valentina Ferragni has now become an evergreen, no longer linked to a specific season such as spring or summer.

It is not uncommon to see dungarees of all types and for all tastes in the shop windows of major brands, more or less refined, but always in the name of simplicity. This will be the key to the success that these clothing items are rediscovering, in whatever declination they are in. Ferragni, between one fashion show and another, wore one in pure “Barbiecore” style.

Valentina Ferragni's overalls are from the brand Rowen Rose, a brand born in Paris from the idea of ​​Emma Rotenberg but completely produced in Italy. Known for its extensive use of baby pink, the brand combines retro silhouettes with bold, vibrant colors. The overalls worn by Valentina Ferragni are the Wool-Tweed Jumpsuit – Pink model, completely made of wool-tweed, as her name suggests. The wide-leg trousers feature a woven rope texture.

For a casual look, Valentina Ferragni paired it with a simple white long-sleeved shirt. The dungarees are available online at price of 1,270 euros. As simple as they are, the dungarees leave room for various glamorous touches, from shirts to accessories.