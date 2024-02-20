In the world of fashion and show, everything is news and every change in a famous person is put under the magnifying glass by fans. Precisely for this reason, perhaps, Valentina Ferragni sister of Clear, before moving on as she calls it to the brunette team, she had done a test. We had already seen it in January brown, but it was a temporary color, but today this choice becomes definitive for now. The little one of Ferragni, Valentinacommunicates to his followers his drastic change of look, through a Instagram story.

Valentina Ferragni brunette

Valentina Ferragni, sister of Chiara and Francesca, was born in Cremona in 1995 and after her parents' divorce, she decided to stay with her mother. She studies and graduates in 2015 Languages ​​of the Medesto. She has always been passionate about fashion and travel, she makes these her job. In fact, in 2019 foundation Valentina Ferragni Studio, which deals with jewelery and clothing creations. Collaborate with many brands of fashion and beauty making the most of his good taste.

In January guest at Parisian fashion showshad shocked everyone with her change of look, but explained that it was just one temporary coloring. The young woman must have liked this “test” a lot, and today she decided to drastically change hers looks. Via several Instagram stories, Valentina updates his followers, and lets them know that a change is coming.

Valentina Ferragni

Only in the latest stories can you see the final results of the work done by the colorist and hairstylist Davide Avellinoof the hall Blanche. Valentina shows off one layered brown hairwith reflexes that tend towards copper. A color that certainly enhances his light blue eyes. The world of social media immediately went wild, filling Valentina with comments positive. Apparently, this change of look made everyone fall in love, not just Valentina herself. Sister Chiara also comments on Valentina's post writing: