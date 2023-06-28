Over the last few days, Valentina Ferragni she has been busy attending the Paris fashion show of the Jacquemus fashion house. Too bad that Chiara Ferragni’s sister became the protagonist of a small accident. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Valentina Ferragni is one of influencers most loved and talked about in the world of the web. To present the 2024 Fashion Week collection, the fashion house Jacquemus organized a parade in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles. There were many to attend the show celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski and Monica Bellucci.

Needless to say, Valentina Ferragni, Chiara Ferragni’s sister, could not be missing. The interested party attended the wonderful show set up in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles by one rowboat. To protect themselves from the sun, guests have been provided with a white umbrella thanks to which they were able to shelter from the sun.

However, for Valentina Ferragni this method it has not proved insufficient. Indeed, excessive exposure to the sun has caused her to noticeably burn. To tell it is herself through a video posted on her TikTok profile of her. These were hers words:

I didn’t know we’d be in the sun for four hours without being able to move it hurts like hell.

Through the video, the famous influencer also wanted to address a criticism to the organization of the event. Despite the unfortunate episode, Valentina captured the attention of everyone present at the fashion show thanks to hers look breathtaking. As can be seen in the video, the woman wore a White dress combined with the Jacquemus bag and jewels belonging to his brand.