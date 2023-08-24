New details are discovered on the case of the death of the very young girl Valentina Craccowhy the driver of the other car involved in the accident in which the woman lost her life is the result positive for the alcohol test. The man allegedly drove while intoxicated. For the 21-year-old girl, who had just spent August 15th with her friends, there was nothing they could do.

On Monday 28 August 2023, family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances will pay their last respects to the 21-year-old girl at the funeral that will take place in the parish church of Bosco di Nantoat 9 o’clock.

Meanwhile, new details are emerging about what happened on the evening of August 15 along the provincial road Riviera Berica, not far from the traffic light of Ponte di Barbarano. Davide Ghiotto, the 25-year-old from Villaga who was driving the other car, was drunk at the wheel.

Valentina Cracco was a young student of Nanto only 21 years old. She had spent the August 15 day with his friends. And he had ended the evening at the home of one of them, in a festive atmosphere with his closest loved ones.

There Biology student in Padua she had gotten behind the wheel of her Fiat Punto to reach her home. Then the collision and the collision with another vehicle. Rescuers were unable to do anything to save her.

Valentina Cracco, the driver of the other car had drunk and started driving

Davide Ghiotto, under investigation for the disappearance of Valentina, tested positive for the alcohol test. His alcohol content was much higher than the legal limits. The Carabinieri already had this suspicion, confirmed by the analyses.

The driver is currently under investigation for vehicular homicide. He will have to explain his position and clarify what happened. Other vehicles were also involved in the accident and two other people were injured. For their health conditions, however, the doctors are reassuring. They have never been life threatening or serious.