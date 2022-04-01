Mourning in the province of Trieste, Valentina Zollia died at 41, she was suffering from leukemia and Covid

He did not make it Valentina Zollia, aged 41, to overcome Covid, given that his physique was already quite tried by the disease with which he had been fighting for more than a year. Unfortunately, she left two children, who are only 10 and 12 years old, her ex-husband and all her family members.

Many in these hours are writing gods messages of condolences on social networks, for a last farewell to the young woman. They are also trying to show closeness and affection to his loved ones.

Valentina Zollia had 41 years old and a year ago he discovered he had the leukemia. A dramatic diagnosis, which upset the mother and which she wanted to win, to be close to her children.

The treatments and therapies lasted more than a year. The woman also underwent a transplant. The situation was improving and everyone was happy about it.

However, the unthinkable happened in January of this year. Valentina contracted the Covid and the doctors, given his condition, decided to hospitalize her at the Udine hospital.

His body was already fragile and tried from all the treatments she had undergone in this long period. Her leukemia had put her to the test, but it was the Coronavirus that pulled her away from this life, which for her turned out to be fatal.

The tragic death of Valentina Zollia

Valentina was born in the small town of Monfalconebut soon after she moved with her family to Duino Aurisina and attended schools in Trieste.

The death of the young woman took place last Sunday 27 March, while she was still hospitalized in Udine. Her funeral will be celebrated on the day of Friday 11 March, in the Maria Madre church in Ronchi dei Legionari.

In recent years Valentina lived in the small town of Fiumicello. In addition to her two beloved children, she left theex-husband and all his relatives.