Valentina De Biasi and Oronzo Carinola will soon become parents. The two have been missing from the big screen for a while, but everyone will remember their experience at Temptation Island in 2018: with them there was also Valeria Marini who never failed to make fun of the boy.

The path in the reality show of channel 5 was not exactly a walk, especially for the girl who found herself facing rather unpleasant situations.

Oronzo, who at the time made everyone laugh by saying he had “women’s disease”, now seems to have put his head right and is ready to enjoy fatherhood. “The most beautiful emotions are the ones you can’t explain,” explains the boy.

Shortly thereafter, the girl’s post also arrived, although the two have not yet revealed whether it is a girl or a boy:

What is the noise of happiness? Today we can finally give the true answer to this question with certainty. Listening to her heartbeat for the first time was an indescribable emotion (I’ve never felt anything more beautiful). Yes, we are so happy with what is happening to us and we feel so very lucky. We can’t wait to fully experience this new love of ours. A love and a bond that will never end.

In short, after the forgiveness at the final confrontation of the reality show, the two found the their serenity and they left stronger than before.