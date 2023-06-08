Valentina Paloma, daughter of Salma Hayek and the French Francois Henri-Pinaul, had a great night with Olmo Cuarón, son of the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, as he was her special guest at her graduation.

Olmo Cuarón finished his high school studies and celebrated these moments with his family and closest friends, including Valentina Paloma, with whom he has a friendship since childhood.

On Instagram, Olmo, 18 years old, shares some images of how he spent it with Valentina, 15 years old, because together they celebrated his graduation, in the company of other friends.

Young people had fun together. Instagram photo

Olmo’s ceremony took place in one of the most important schools in England, where Alfonso Cuarón, director of films like ‘Roma’, also the young man’s mother and older sister, was also featured in various news portals.

“Dance”, the teenager wrote along with several images in which he appears with Valentina, who looks very beautiful and he is like a handsome soap opera lover.

Olmo Cuarón, son of Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. Instagram photo

Between Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón there is a friendship of many years ago and through the years they have nurtured it, so they do not stop meeting on special occasions and They have seen their children grow up together.

Since they were little, Valentnia and Olmo have been together, they have accompanied each other at many of their respective birthday parties and on this special occasion for him, she could not fail to be present to celebrate his graduation.

