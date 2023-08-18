He was only 20 years old and had just spent a day partying with friends. Today it is gone. In one sinister she flew to heaven becoming a young angel too soon. Valentina Cracco loses her life on August 15th: the barbecue, the laughter, the friends, then the conclusion at a friend’s house and Valentina who takes the car to go home. But here she will never get.

Everything was perfect, Vale left us feeling well and having spent a happy day.

This is the memory of friends who, after the mid-August barbecue and the end of the evening at a friend’s house, they had to say goodbye forever to the young 20-year-old girl. A 15 August like so many others and then an accident that took her forever away from the affection of her loved ones who today fondly remember her will to live and her joy.

We had decided to spend the mid-August day in the company of close friends and high school classmates. After spending an extraordinary morning and afternoon between diving in the water, barbecuing, lots of photos and jokes, we all decided to meet in the evening at a friend’s house to end the day in the best possible way, everything was perfect.

At the end of the evening, around 10.45 pm, Valentina got into the car to go home to Nanto. On the Riviera Berica road, however, her car was involved in an accident along with three other vehicles. She drove a Fiat Punto.

Valentina Cracco loses her life on August 15th: the moving memory of the friends with whom she had spent the day

Vale was a very good friend, she always thought of others, she wanted to see everyone happy. She loved being in the company of both her friends and her pets.