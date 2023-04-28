Camila Giorgi, Valentina Bìssoli: “Great tennis player and could also be a model”

Valentina Bissoli has no doubts: “Camila Giorgi is not only a splendid tennis player and a great champion, but also a true model of beauty”, the Veronese model explains to Affaritaliani.it which crowns the 31-year-old champion from the Marches on and off the field.

And said by her that she has been compared in charm to Monica Bellucci.

“Yes, I find she is the most sensual Italian athlete. For the class and poise he has on and off the pitch definitely she could be a model or a showgirl“, underlines Valentina Bìssoli, a great sports enthusiast who practices not only to keep in (great) shape, but also for fun (for example it is apassionate about padel, as I confessed to Business some time ago).





Valentina Bissolitry on stunning costume

Speaking of breathtaking physique in recent days the Veronese model she did the swimsuit fitting, showing the result on her Instagram profile: the result was stratospheric.

Looking at the photos of Valentina Bìssoli (in the gallery, here) is believing…

Valentina Bissoli (Instagram valentina_bissoli_)



Sports, gossip and more…

Federica Masolin, heels and miniskirt: breathtaking Formula 1, starts again in fifth! The photos

Sofya Zhuk, naked tennis player on OnlyFans. From new Sharapova to hot star – PHOTO

Subscribe to the newsletter

