Valentín Lasarte, a member of the repentant ETA, does not remember who ordered Gregorio Ordóñez to kill

The member of the repentant ETA Valentín Lasarte has assured this Monday that he does not remember what ex -chief of ETA gave the order for the attack against the councilor of the PP in Donostia Gregorio Ordóñez, of which 30 years have recently been completed, and for which Lasarte, which, which las las, which las las, which, which las las, which las, which las las Almost ten years ago he is released, he already served. His lack of memory has been the tonic of his statement as a witness before the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge in the case in which five former ETAs of ETA have been prosecuted for terrorist murder for having allegedly given the order to attempt against the mayor , Sources of the investigation have informed Efe.

During his appearance, which has prolonged more than an hour, Lasarte has insisted that he did not remember any of these facts because 30 years have passed, and, when asked about the accusations that gave him the orders, he has shielded himself in that it was all “very hermetic” and that he knew anything about the organization’s handling as a “legal” member – not signed – of the terrorist band. Nor has he known to specify who or how he received the order to follow up to Ordonez, if it was by letter or verbally, or if he arrived from France or Spain, and has limited himself to reviewing that it was he who made them because he knew about View to the councilor.

Regarding his decision to leave ETA, his testimony has also been dismembered and has come to say that he does not know if he had to ask someone or not permission. In this sense, he did not remember if he had a meeting with the former leader of ETA José Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, ‘Kantauri’, with the aim of communicating him that abandoned the terrorist organization. He is only aware that his departure from ETA was something gradual but without remembering more details, and with respect to the “socialization of suffering” that advocated the direction of ETA at the stage in which Ordóñez was murdered, he said that this corresponded to the bosses and that he doesn’t remember any of that. Given this lack of memory, the accusations have asked him if his amnesic attitude was due to a fear of reprisals, what Lasarte has denied and has blamed him for the time elapsed.

Judge Francisco de Jorge agreed to the citation of Lasarte in order to clarify “who and how the order to attempt” was transmitted against the 36 -year -old councilor on January 23, 1995. He did it after a protected witness -I explained of ETA- states about this attack that the order to kill him gave it “the Executive Committee” and that his source of knowledge had been Valentín Lasarte, who has been completely disconnected from these manifestations. According to this protected witness, Lasarte told him that the order to attempt against Ordóñez arrived from France through a letter addressed to the Donosti Command, composed of Javier García Gaztelu, Txapote, and Juan Ramón Karasatorre, both convicted of this murder.

Based on this statement and new police reports, from Francisco recently prosecuted ‘Kantauri’ and four other former leaders of ETA: Ignacio Gracia Arregi, ‘Iñaki de Rentería’; Mikel Albisu Iriarte, ‘Mikel Antza’; Julián Atxurra Egurrola, ‘Pototo’, and Juan Luis Agirre Lete, ‘Isuntza’. The five were members of the Band Executive Committee from 1992 to their respective arrests, and the judge attributes them for it “the responsibility for each and every one of the attacks committed by ETA during the time of their integration into the committee.”

According to the judge, this body reserved the decision to choose the special objectives, of singular transcendence and political relevance, and controlled the action of the commands and their operation, coordinated the operation of the organization and trained its components, delivered the weapons, Explosives and the necessary material to attempt. The murder of Ordonez is framed in the “destabilization strategy” developed by the defendants through the band’s dome, while stressing their decisive function in the order to kill him.