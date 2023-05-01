Mexico.- Valentín Elizalde, was one of the most successful and beloved singers in Mexico, as he achieved great things within the music industry, especially in the regional mexican genre for the lyrics of his songs and the charisma that characterized him.

Many of his songs managed to mark his career, but precisely one of them was the one that allegedly led him directly to death.

It was in the promotion of his album ‘Victor‘, when the artist was enjoying the peak of success, where according to some fans, it was a song which made reference to one of the drug dealers with the greatest power in the world: “E Golden Rooster”.

It is presumed that the themeto my enemies‘ would have been a song dedicated to the leader of ‘El Gallo de Oro’since it talks about a man who throws himself against other people who talk behind his back and threatens anyone who dares to confront him.

Apparently, that melody would have generated numerous theories about the tragic and unexpected death of Valentín Elizaldeafter he made a presentation at Palenque de Reynosa on Friday, November 24, 2006.

The legendary singer was born in sonorouson February 1, 1979, and since he made his musical debut he has consolidated himself as one of the most important of the Sinaloan and northern band, even to this day he remains one of the favorites.

Songs like ‘Go now’, ‘How it hurts’, ‘Lobo domesticado’ and ‘Se parece a ti’, continue to be among the most listened to in the country.

Although she dedicated herself to music, Elizalde studied law degree at the University of Sonora, and after graduating he dedicated himself to his profession, but life had something else in store for him, because fame awaited him.