The “seagulls” issued a telegram to execute the purchase option for the Xeneize side. The Premiere League team made a new offer yesterday which was rejected by the football council. If Boca Juniors does not accept the proposal on Tuesday, the English team will have “Colo” leave at the player's own will.
Valentín Barco wants the club to obtain an extra economic benefit; he does not want to leave without the leaders of both institutions agreeing financially. From the player's side, they understood that it was Boca who had to make the financial offer because it was the interested party to renew., Brighton offered nine million dollars for the entire transfer, without capital gain and to pay in two installments. But the club rejected the new offer.
At only 19 years old, Barco only played a total of 35 games for Xeneize, where he scored only 1 goal and provided 4 assists.
He debuted in the first division at the age of 16 in mid-2021 in the matches against Banfield and San Lorenzo, when Xeneize presented a Reserve team because the First team was affected by a wave of Covid-19.
Negotiations began with Unión to hire Kevín Zenón, the man born in Goya who is usually called up by Javier Mascherano to be part of the Argentina Under-23 National Team, this one in the orbit of Juan Roman Riquelme and the football council. Luis Spahn, president of the Santa Fe institution, confirmed the negotiation with Boca Juniors. “Boca offered us 3 but we want 4 million dollars for 80% of Zenon.” Said the president of the “tatengue” in TyC Sports.
