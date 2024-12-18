

12/18/2024



Updated at 10:18 a.m.





He Sevilla FC has already put all the cards on the table in this winter planning. Ruben Vargas and Juninho They are the ones chosen to join the Nervión club, but everything seems to indicate that there will be another arrival if the deal is consummated. departure of Valentín Barco of the red and white team. And it is no secret that the Argentine has not gelled in García Pimienta’s team. The technician does not consider it despite having Adrià Pedrosa injured, the minutes that the side has enjoyed have been very meager and all parties consider that it is best to separate paths.

As reported by Relevo, the ‘Colo’ Boat He would have given his consent to break the loan and return to Brighton. The player arrived in summer to replace Marcos Acuña on the left side, but Pimienta has not placed any trust in him. His deficiencies on the defensive level have meant that the Catalan coach has preferred to relocate Montiel to the left or change Kike Salas’ role rather than fielding the Argentine in the matches against the Atlético de Madrid and against Celta de Vigo.

Brighton loaned the player with the idea of ​​him adapting to European football, but the lack of minutes at Sevilla FC does not satisfy the English either. Therefore, all parties would be willing to interrupt this loan and find a new destination so that the ‘Colo’ Barco can develop. Given this panorama, the Sevilla sports management will have to include the signing of another left back that best meets García Pimienta’s requirements.