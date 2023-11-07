After the defeat of Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, which led to the resignation of coach Jorge Almirón, the consequences continue to come and arise, now with the news of the non-continuity of Valentine Boat, the great revelation that the “Xeneize” team had in this contest. Many teams in Europe closely follow Valentín Barco, one of the new jewels of Argentine football.
More news about Boca
The 19-year-old has emerged in Boca’s first team this season, primarily starting at left back, but actually excelling all over the field thanks to his versatility.
As you understand 90min, Brighton and Manchester City were the two most interested teams from the beginning and wanted to take him a few months ago, but they had to wait until now since the footballer’s desire was to finish this Copa Libertadores with Boca. Other clubs such as Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Porto, Roma, Juventus, PSG and Monaco are not losing track of him, and are now attentive to take advantage.
The European clubs that intend it are willing to execute the termination clause of 10 million dollarssince it is a low number taking into account the talent and age of “Colo”, and that would force him to leave as soon as the market opens.
Until now, the only formal offer was that of Brighton, which offered 8 million for 80 percent of its chip and then raised it to 9 million for 85 percent, but both were rejected. Barco has a contract until December 2024. What will happen to the young jewel who has already demonstrated all his abilities, even in very decisive matches showing her enormous personality? We will know shortly.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Valentín #Barco #continue #career #Europe #clubs #competing