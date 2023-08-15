Boca has had an irregular first semester that included a change of coach but one of the points to be made is the appearance of Valentín Barco. The left back, who is working as a midfielder/winger in that same sector under the guidance of Jorge Almirón, has been the most regular player for Xeneize with very good performances but especially with very good performances in the Copa Libertadores. These have not gone unnoticed by both the fans of the Ribera team and the European football clubs.
In the F12 program, from the ESPN signal and hosted by Mariano Closs, they commented that Brighton is very interested in the services of the 19-year-old player and that they want to take him to England. According to what they say, the Seagulls are willing to pay the termination clause that is located at $10 million. This amount of money would not be a problem for the Premier League team since it has a lot of money in its coffers after the million-dollar sale of Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea.
From the player’s side, they see the English team as a place where they could continue to develop their game in the best way and be able to continue growing, which is why the young man born in 2004 would be interested in transferring. On Boca’s side, they have not commented on the matter and are aware of the news with the aim of being able to stay with the youth for the remainder of the season so that they continue to be part of the squad that is looking for the seventh Cup Libertadores in the history of Boca.
Let’s remember that Barco has been in the main media since he was very young since he has shone in the lower divisions of the club with a special talent in his left leg. Now, Jorge Almirón uses him in attack to exploit all his offensive qualities and not expose him in defense while he continues to work on this aspect of his game.
