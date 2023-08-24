In the Copa Libertadores, it is played for Eternal Glory and in Boca this is multiplied enormously. The pressure to get the seventh is getting bigger in the riverside neighborhood and in the quarterfinals of this 2023 edition against Racing it was noticed but the one that did not affect him was Valentin Barco. The winger, or midfielder or winger, was playing a great game, being the most unbalancing player and the one who generated the most danger against the Academy goal defended by Gabriel Arias. In the last moments of the first half, he received a kick on the band that caused him to end up limping on the way to the locker room.
At the start of the second half, Barco tried to continue on the field of play but after a small sting, he felt discomfort in his right leg and ended up asking for a change. He left the field with a few tears on his face but also with some annoyance as Miguel Merentiel entered in his place.
After the match, information began to circulate that the player would have a muscular problem and his participation in the return match against the Academy on Wednesday August 30 was in serious doubt. Today the worst news was confirmed: he is torn and it is very possible that he will lose the defining match of this very important series for the team led by Jorge Almirón.
Faced with this situation, Boca would lose one of its best players today and keys to Jorge Almirón’s scheme in this Copa Libertadores campaign.
It must be taken into account that in recent days, his name was related to a possible transfer to European football, more precisely to the Premier League, with Brighton and Manchester City as the main stakeholders in his services.
