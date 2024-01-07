Valentín Barco goes to Brighton: The 10 most expensive sales of Boca Juniors in their history

Valentín Barco, a Boca Juniors youth player, is one step away from leaving the institution for 10 million dollars from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, what are the most successful transfers in club history?
The last most important and recent sale is that of the youth born in Isidro Casanova.
The “Dragons” will spend a total of 12,500,000 dollars to buy 85% of the pass.
The great season between 2016 and the end of 2018 allowed “Pipa” to be in the orbit of Europe. In the first cycle with the Boca Juniors shirt he scored 45 goals in 76 games.
That very high level allowed him to receive a tempting offer in 2019 from the French club where Boca had already promised the player that he would be loaned out.
In January 2019, after playing 67 games for Boca, he was sold to Zenit of Russia for approximately $15 million.
He had arrived from Deportes Tolima as a promise, he settled down, earned ownership and at times was irreplaceable
In the Saint Petersburg club he has already played 168 games and won 10 titles
In the La Boca club he played 110 games, scored 38 goals and won 4 titles.
In January 2005 they sold him to the São Paulo club for US$18 million (15 went clear to Boca).
During his time at Corinthians in Brazil, Tévez played 77 games and scored 46 goals. He won a title, the Brasileirão 200546
He arrived at Boca Juniors in 2013. He played in the youth team at the club, Guillermo Barros Schelotto had already been watching him and made his debut in 2018.
He played only 5 games with the Xeneize shirt and that was enough for him to receive a million-dollar offer from the Bundesliga.
The Uruguayan quickly won the love of all Boca Juniors fans for his determination and dedication when playing each match at La Bombonera.
In the 2017 season, the midfielder was the player with the most recovered balls (175) since he appeared with the Boca shirt. He arrived from Peñarol de Montevideo
A few years ago, the riverside club received a final payment of 2 million euros for the Uruguayan for the sale of the player to Cagliari. FIFA approved the claim made by the institution for interest on the contract that they had not received.
For this money that he received last time, added to what he received for the move to the Italian club, the club received a total of US$18 million.
Ever Banega was transferred in 2008 to Valencia, Spain, in exchange for 18,000,000 clean dollars for the club.