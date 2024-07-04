“Honest Sign”: in May, felt boots increased in price by more than 16 percent

At the end of spring, felt boots, sneakers and sandals became more expensive in Russia, but at the same time shoes became cheaper. This was reported “News” with reference to data from the state marking system “Honest Sign”.

Thus, compared to April, felt boots have increased in price by an average of 16.5 percent (up to 1,200 rubles), sneakers by 50 percent (up to 2,900 rubles), and sandals by 20 percent (up to 2,100 rubles). Shoes have become cheaper by 15 percent — up to 2,400 rubles per pair.

According to Varvara Mikhailova, head of the commodity group at the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (the operator of the state labeling system “Honest Sign”), demand for footwear fell by three percent in May. And the situation with sneakers and sandals suggests that in Russia people have begun to give preference to more expensive footwear.

Earlier, it was reported that in June 2024, Russians doubled their purchases of footwear for leisure and sports compared to the previous year. The average bill was 6,862 rubles.

Experts believe that when buying shoes, you should first pay attention to the upper materials, which should be natural. In summer, it is better to choose shoes with breathable leather or natural fabric, with Velcro or laces.