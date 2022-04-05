Every Valencian fan wanted a ticket for the final in Seville between Valencia and Real Betis. However, just over 12,000 standard subscribers they can get one for the date and in just over half an hour (from today Tuesday at 10:00 the online sales process was opened) They ‘flew’ a large part of them. Most of the 12745 The lucky ones quickly got their tickets and marked the ‘sold out’ sign in most of the seat options offered by the RFEF website.

The avalanche was maximumin fact momentarily The Valencia web portal that was going to give access to the RFEF web portal where tickets could be purchased collapsed. Although, in little more than ten minutes everything worked normally and fans who could access the final link where, once inside, they had to queue virtual. A queue that in an orderly manner indicated the remaining time to access the portal. Once the ticket was obtained, the club that sent an email to the winners.

Tickets flew in half an hour.

The first tickets were quickly sold out, in fact five minutes later there were no more tickets at €40 for reduced visibility. That was a prelude to what came: An avalanche of Valencianism. There are currently around 3,500 tickets available that you can get at this link. It must be remembered that each subscriber could acquirer up to ten entries from other subscribers who met the requirements of seniority and attendance at the Mestalla. The final will be in Seville and Betis will play at home, but Cartuja will wear black and white, at least 50%.