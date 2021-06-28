Valencian salty cocas are one of those traditional preparations that make me wonder, day in and day out, why they are not known around the world, like Italian pizza. There are days when I go to bed with this concern, like “oh, lonely fields, withered hills, pizza yes, coca no, pizza yes, coca no, why?”

Among the wonderful variety of cocas del Levante is this uncovered tomato coca; This is the name of a simple salty cake without a lid, composed of nothing more than a base of flour dough, oil and some liquid, covered by a filling of vegetables, fish or meat, as opposed to a covered coca, which suspiciously resembles an empanada. Although this coca is often called dry tomato, it is usually accompanied by green and red pepper, tuna, which to be faithful to the original should be salted tuna fillet (belly) –tonyina de sorra dried in salting-, and pine nuts. If we do not have access to this salted tuna, we will use oil canned tuna.

The dough is unfermented, although in this the Valencian friends, especially from Castellón, surely can enlighten us. For this reason, the recipe for this coca is simpler and it is prepared in less time than that of the breadcrumbs that you can see here. It is a coke for all audiences.

As in any traditional dish of humble origin, we find many variants of tomato coca; The recipe that I have chosen to prepare this coca broadly reproduces that of The Sweet Rose, who makes short videos that go to the point, the kind that don’t make you yawn or start with someone shouting at you as if it were a raffle.

Difficulty

Limited. The dough requires not to be a complete big hand, you can.

Ingredients

For a 6-8 servings coca

125 g olive oil

125 g of beer or white wine

1 tsp. of salt

300 g plain flour

1 red Italian pepper

1 green Italian pepper

650 g chopped tomato

1 good handful of pine nuts

Tonyina de sorra (tuna belly) salted or tuna in oil to taste

1 pinch of sweet paprika

Sugar to taste for the tomato

Salt to taste

Preparation

Mix the oil with the beer and salt in a salad bowl, or the glass of a robot. Add the flour and knead, by hand or with a robot, until you obtain a homogeneous dough that hardly sticks to your fingers or to the table. Wrap in plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes so that the flour is hydrated, the dough relaxes and can be rolled out without too much shrinking. Put the pine nuts to hydrate in water so that they burn less in the oven. Meanwhile prepare the filling; chop the peppers, removing seeds and stems. Cover the bottom of a pan with olive oil, without overdoing it, and fry over low heat, but leaving the peppers hard, without softening completely, as they will finish cooking in the oven. Add the tomato and fry for a minimum of 10 minutes to reduce the liquid, but without making it completely dry so that it does not burn in the oven. Add salt and sugar, and taste to adjust the seasoning. Let it temper. Unwrap the dough and roll it out on greaseproof paper; transfer the paper to a baking tray and finish extending it by hand, until it fills the entire tray, giving it a rectangular shape. Spread the sauce over the dough, leaving the edge uncovered. Put the tray in the oven previously heated to 190 ° C and cook the coca for 20-25 minutes, until it begins to brown around the edges. Remove the coca, add the crumbled tuna and pine nuts, sprinkle with sweet paprika to taste and return to the oven to finish cooking another 10-15 minutes, until it is golden brown and the filling is reasonably dry. Serve warm or seasonal

