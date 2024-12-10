The supermarket association of the Valencian Community, Asucova, has sent a statement to the Government in which, among other measures for DANA recovery, it demands tax exemption for donations and direct aid to those affected.

Specifically, the association recalls in its writing that The Ministry of Finance has not yet clarified what tax regime will be applied in these cases and highlights that it is possible that the aid granted may end up with tax withholdings.

In this sense, the document demands an immediate clarification of the tax regime to which donations from companies to their workers or from employees to affected colleagues will be subject, modifying the regulations that require it to that said donations or aid are not only exempt from donation tax, but also from personal income tax.

After remembering that 88 of the 226 supermarkets in the flood zone have been damaged by the DANA on October 29 and that 39 of them have lost all of their equipment to total a total of 95 million in losses, according to their estimates.

Likewise, in addition to recalling the urgency of direct aid to reactivate the affected trade, they ask the central and regional administrations to draft a protocol that recognizes the essentiality of food distribution and that includes coordination measures between the administration and the companies it contemplates. a leadership of communication to avoid episodes of stockpiling purchases as well as the spread of hoaxes.