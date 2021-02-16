VALENCIAN president Ximo Puig is calling for the creation of a European ‘safe travel’ zone to relaunch tourism as soon as possible after the lockdowns.

The head of the Generalitat suggests that a system could be set up to guarantee that European travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID could move freely through the sanitary zone.

His intention is to reactivate the tourism sector, one of the main sources of income for the Valencian Community and the most affected by the mobility restrictions.

According to Puig, the vaccine is the only way to provide stability to the ailing travel sector and all those that depend upon it, such as the hospitality trade.

He added that the grand announcement made by the Ministry of Health at the beginning of February that 70% of the Spanish population will be inoculated before the summer is ‘still possible’.

Please come back!

Puig was backed up by the national Minister of Industry and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, who said yesterday (Monday February 15) that the central government is currently working on a series of measures to guarantee safe mobility as soon as possible.

As reported by The Olive Press, Easter is off the cards throughout most of the country, including the Valencia region.

With regards to the extension of restrictions and their eventual scaling down, the Valencian president revealed that the process will be slow, given the severity of the health situation.

The Valencian Community recently passed the 2,000 mark of COVID-related deaths, and although statistics are slowly improving, the pressure on hospitals and Intensive Care units is still too high to relax the measures.